Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 79.21% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Albertsons Companies updated its FY23 guidance to $2.70-2.85 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.700-$2.850 EPS.

NYSE ACI opened at $33.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.55 and its 200 day moving average is $31.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $679,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ACI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.46.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

