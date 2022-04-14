Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ACI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.46.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $33.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.55 and its 200-day moving average is $31.56. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 79.21% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 108.1% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 20.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.