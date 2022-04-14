Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 79.21%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Albertsons Companies updated its FY23 guidance to $2.70-2.85 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.700-$2.850 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $33.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average of $31.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.11. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

ACI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.46.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,011,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,793,000 after purchasing an additional 274,609 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 104,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,876,000 after purchasing an additional 66,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 254.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 124,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 89,242 shares during the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

