Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Short Interest Update

Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,098,400 shares, a drop of 56.8% from the March 15th total of 2,542,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Alfa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALFFF opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.73. Alfa has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $0.85.

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petrochemicals and synthetic fibers, refrigerated foods, telecommunications, and natural gas and hydrocarbons businesses. It operates in five segments: Alpek, Sigma, Axtel, Newpek, and Others. The company manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephtalate, fibers, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, and caprolactam.

