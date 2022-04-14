Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Alleghany in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $815.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE Y traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $845.90. 92,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,754. Alleghany has a one year low of $585.10 and a one year high of $862.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $732.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $688.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.77 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in Alleghany by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,067,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

