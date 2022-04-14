Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) Insider Christopher Samuel Acquires 122 Shares of Stock

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST – Get Rating) insider Christopher Samuel purchased 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 969 ($12.63) per share, for a total transaction of £1,182.18 ($1,540.50).

Christopher Samuel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alliance Trust alerts:

On Thursday, March 31st, Christopher Samuel purchased 90 shares of Alliance Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 992 ($12.93) per share, for a total transaction of £892.80 ($1,163.41).

Shares of LON:ATST opened at GBX 972 ($12.67) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 965.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,002.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07. Alliance Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 867.84 ($11.31) and a one year high of GBX 1,084.90 ($14.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a GBX 5.83 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Alliance Trust’s payout ratio is 0.07%.

Alliance Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.