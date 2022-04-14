Allstate (NYSE:ALL) PT Raised to $141.00 at Barclays

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $119.00 to $141.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.62% from the company’s previous close.

ALL has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.08.

NYSE:ALL opened at $141.88 on Tuesday. Allstate has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Allstate will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Allstate by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $850,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,237 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Allstate by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,997,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $587,916,000 after purchasing an additional 107,977 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,892,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $575,564,000 after purchasing an additional 119,586 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $560,036,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Allstate by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $584,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

