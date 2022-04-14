Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) PT Lowered to $65.00

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $79.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ AOSL opened at $46.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $69.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.34. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.47.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 60.82%. The business had revenue of $193.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $200,354.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $664,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,924 shares of company stock worth $3,966,855. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

