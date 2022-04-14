Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 67.0% from the March 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 307,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Services and in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ALBKY opened at $0.30 on Thursday. Alpha Services and has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32.

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

