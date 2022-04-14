Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alpha Tau Medical’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha Tau Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alpha Tau Medical.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DRTS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha Tau Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of DRTS stock opened at $10.58 on Thursday. Alpha Tau Medical has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $20.65.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, lung, and prostate cancers.

