Alphabet Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $25.55 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alphabet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings of $25.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $25.81. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $29.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $32.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $137.33 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GOOG. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,335.87.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,605.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $2,230.05 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,707.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,798.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. The firm had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.81 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $22.30 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,098,209,000 after purchasing an additional 50,601 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 620,237 shares of company stock valued at $215,086,801 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

