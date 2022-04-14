Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $18.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.93. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $21.07. The stock has a market cap of $213.42 million, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.71%.

PINE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.92.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 9,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.26 per share, with a total value of $174,401.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 855,939 shares in the company, valued at $15,629,446.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Earl Smith acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 20,242 shares of company stock worth $371,264. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINE. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 58,236 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 26,624 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 23,077 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

