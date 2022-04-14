American Airlines Group (AAL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.51) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.86) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect American Airlines Group to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AAL opened at $18.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average of $18.16. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $26.04. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the airline’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $771,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 56.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

