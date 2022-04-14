American Airlines Group (AAL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.51) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.86) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect American Airlines Group to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of AAL stock opened at $18.95 on Thursday. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $26.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.59.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.23.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 37,582 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 16,532 shares during the period. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Airlines Group (Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.