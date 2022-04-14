American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Research Coverage Started at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AXL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. BNP Paribas began coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.92.

AXL opened at $6.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The company has a market cap of $793.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.29. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 0.11%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

