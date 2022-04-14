American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) Short Interest Update

American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 65.4% from the March 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of AEPT opened at $0.16 on Thursday. American Energy Partners has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12.

American Energy Partners Company Profile

American Energy Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. It engages in the designing, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. The company also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space.

