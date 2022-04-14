American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMH. KeyCorp started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.69.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $41.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.80, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $34.25 and a twelve month high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $338.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.26 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,487,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,487 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at $701,205,000. State Street Corp raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,706,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,906,000 after purchasing an additional 843,422 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,256,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,556,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,926,000 after purchasing an additional 33,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

