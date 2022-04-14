American International Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:AMIH) Short Interest Update

American International Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:AMIH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 91.0% from the March 15th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 440,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AMIH stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. American International has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06.
About American International (Get Rating)
