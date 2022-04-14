American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

APEI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Public Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on American Public Education from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of APEI opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $414.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $34.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redwood Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 93.9% in the third quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,602,000 after buying an additional 729,933 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 1,526.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 392,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 368,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Public Education by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,116,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,334,000 after purchasing an additional 136,136 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in American Public Education by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 153,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 86,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

