American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.75% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, "American Resources Corp. is a supplier of raw materials to the infrastructure marketplace. The company's primary focus is on the extraction, processing, transportation and selling of metallurgical coal and pulverized coal injection to the steel industry. Its operations are based in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. American Resources Corp. is based in Fishers, Indiana. "

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on American Resources from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of American Resources stock opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $150.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of -0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07. American Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $4.22.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.54 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that American Resources will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AREC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 764,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Resources by 559.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 647,140 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Resources by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in American Resources by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 303,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 132,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in American Resources by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties, Kentucky, and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

