AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $178.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $142.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.23% from the company’s previous close.

ABC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Argus raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

ABC opened at $162.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The company has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $111.34 and a 12-month high of $166.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.72.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $6,097,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total value of $1,861,022.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,261,405.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,926 shares of company stock worth $24,334,246. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABC. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

