Ameriwest Lithium Inc (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ameriwest Lithium Inc (OTCMKTS:AWLIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 206,200 shares, an increase of 253.7% from the March 15th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,098,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:AWLIF opened at 0.76 on Thursday. Ameriwest Lithium has a one year low of 0.53 and a one year high of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.83.

Get Ameriwest Lithium alerts:

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriwest Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriwest Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.