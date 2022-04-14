Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the March 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AMXEF opened at $2.35 on Thursday. Amex Exploration has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $2.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28.

About Amex Exploration

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 116 mining claims covering an area of 4,518 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The company also holds a portfolio of three other properties focuses on gold and base metals in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

