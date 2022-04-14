Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Raised to $236.00 at Barclays

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Barclays from $233.00 to $236.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.24.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $253.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.99. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $261.00.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

