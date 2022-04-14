Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Raised to $236.00 at Barclays

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Barclays from $233.00 to $236.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.91% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.24.
NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $253.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.99. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $261.00.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.
Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
