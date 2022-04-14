Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.19. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $82.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.57 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 81.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $109,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 8,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $87,609.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,522 shares of company stock valued at $296,833. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,173.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Copernicus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $101,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.