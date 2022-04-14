ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Short Interest Update

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 294.9% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

ALNPY stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.35. ANA has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $5.51.

Get ANA alerts:

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter. ANA had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.45%.

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger, cargo and mail, and other transportation services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ANA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.