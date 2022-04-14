ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Short Interest Update

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 294.9% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.
ALNPY stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.35. ANA has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $5.51.
ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter. ANA had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.45%.
ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger, cargo and mail, and other transportation services.
