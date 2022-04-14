Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,700 shares, an increase of 325.9% from the March 15th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.5 days.

Shares of ANRGF opened at $8.92 on Thursday. Anaergia has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $20.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.85.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANRGF. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Anaergia from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Anaergia from C$35.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Anaergia from C$29.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Anaergia from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Anaergia in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

