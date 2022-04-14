Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $199.10.

ADI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $158.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $82.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $143.81 and a twelve month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 95.60%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $782,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,700 shares of company stock worth $3,086,692. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,317,754,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189,157 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $1,092,374,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,773,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,301,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,168 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,427,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,571 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,423,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,532 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

