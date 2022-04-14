Analysts Anticipate Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) will announce ($0.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Affimed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.24). Affimed posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2,200%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Affimed had a negative net margin of 149.76% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. The business had revenue of $11.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

AFMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Shares of AFMD opened at $4.35 on Monday. Affimed has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFMD. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affimed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Affimed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Affimed by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Affimed during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

