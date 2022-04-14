Analysts Anticipate Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.56 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) will report $3.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amcor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.68 billion. Amcor reported sales of $3.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amcor will report full-year sales of $14.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.02 billion to $14.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.12 billion to $14.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amcor.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMCR shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.76.

Shares of NYSE AMCR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,053,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,030,726. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76. Amcor has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,926,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,142,000 after purchasing an additional 774,065 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,702,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,819,000 after buying an additional 611,877 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,402,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,060,000 after acquiring an additional 810,866 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,223,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,880,000 after buying an additional 378,766 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 13,348,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,314,000 after buying an additional 67,100 shares during the period. 39.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amcor (Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amcor (AMCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.