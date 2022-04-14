Analysts Anticipate Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.02 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will announce sales of $8.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.24 billion. Capital One Financial posted sales of $7.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year sales of $33.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.28 billion to $34.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $35.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.29 billion to $38.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Capital One Financial.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Edward Jones upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.88.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $132.62 on Thursday. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $122.43 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The firm has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.64 and a 200-day moving average of $149.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.94%.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042 over the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital One Financial (COF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.