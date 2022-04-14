Analysts Anticipate Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN – Get Rating) to post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Denison Mines’ earnings. Denison Mines also reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denison Mines will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.05) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Denison Mines.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of Denison Mines stock opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.18 and a beta of 1.86. Denison Mines has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $2.14.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

