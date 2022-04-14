Analysts Anticipate F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $634.70 Million

Equities analysts expect that F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) will post sales of $634.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for F5’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $646.80 million and the lowest is $628.40 million. F5 posted sales of $645.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 will report full year sales of $2.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover F5.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.08 million. F5 had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F5 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on F5 from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.36.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $209.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.25 and its 200-day moving average is $215.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.11. F5 has a twelve month low of $174.34 and a twelve month high of $249.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $324,281.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $52,019.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,029 shares of company stock worth $2,817,711. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of F5 by 37.4% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,734 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of F5 by 6.0% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,465 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 23,320 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

