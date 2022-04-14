Analysts Anticipate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.94 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) will announce ($0.94) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.74). Live Nation Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($1.44) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $1.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Live Nation Entertainment.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

Shares of LYV opened at $112.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.32 and a beta of 1.28. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $127.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.54.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $5,815,455.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $211,869.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 708,771 shares of company stock worth $81,302,778 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.