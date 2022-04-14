Analysts Anticipate Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.82 Million

Analysts expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) to post $67.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.00 million. Origin Bancorp reported sales of $72.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year sales of $286.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $278.90 million to $293.66 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $341.49 million, with estimates ranging from $307.10 million to $375.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 35.72%. The business had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of OBNK stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.01. 57,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.51. Origin Bancorp has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $47.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 68.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 54.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

