Analysts Anticipate Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) to Post $0.64 EPS

Analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) will report $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.65. Ready Capital reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a net margin of 39.09% and a return on equity of 14.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

RC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.14.

NYSE RC opened at $15.23 on Monday. Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 1,587.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

