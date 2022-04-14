Analysts Anticipate SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.95 Million

Brokerages expect that SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) will report $36.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.64 million and the highest is $37.25 million. SLR Investment reported sales of $35.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full year sales of $170.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $153.58 million to $187.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $190.16 million, with estimates ranging from $159.66 million to $220.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $35.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.17 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 42.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 24,482 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in SLR Investment by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 45,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SLR Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLR Investment stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.65. SLR Investment has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $754.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.31%.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

