Analysts Anticipate United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $203.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $203.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $213.50 million and the lowest is $197.90 million. United Community Banks reported sales of $176.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year sales of $864.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $841.50 million to $891.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $940.45 million, with estimates ranging from $918.50 million to $984.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $174.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.57 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.63% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

UCBI traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,288. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.04. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $39.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 16.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in United Community Banks by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,305,000 after purchasing an additional 41,553 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in United Community Banks by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 95,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

