Analysts Anticipate Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $726.07 Million

Equities analysts expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) to post $726.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $691.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $755.17 million. Visteon posted sales of $746.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year sales of $3.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.58. Visteon had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

VC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Visteon from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Visteon from $119.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Visteon in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.69.

Shares of VC stock opened at $96.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.31 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.04. Visteon has a 12-month low of $91.59 and a 12-month high of $134.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VC. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Visteon by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,667,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,790,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth about $815,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Visteon by 210.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visteon by 958.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 306,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,898,000 after purchasing an additional 277,234 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

