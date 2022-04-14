Analysts Anticipate Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $735.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) will post sales of $735.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $756.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $703.00 million. Zynga reported sales of $719.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.60 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $9.86 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Zynga by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,885,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,069,000 after purchasing an additional 989,291 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Zynga by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Zynga during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Zynga by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 26,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 15,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zynga stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.96. 21,772,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,277,941. Zynga has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $11.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.60 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

