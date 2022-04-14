Analysts Expect 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.45 Million

Equities analysts expect 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVTGet Rating) to announce sales of $24.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for 2seventy bio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.09 million and the lowest is $13.20 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2seventy bio will report full year sales of $95.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.31 million to $128.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $116.87 million, with estimates ranging from $89.58 million to $142.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow 2seventy bio.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVTGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $0.18.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSVT. SVB Leerink began coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 2seventy bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, 2seventy bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

TSVT traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.84. The stock had a trading volume of 382,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,635. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.27. 2seventy bio has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $64.00.

In other news, COO Nicola Heffron sold 1,636 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $26,192.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About 2seventy bio (Get Rating)

2seventy bio Inc is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

