Analysts Expect Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.42 Billion

Equities analysts expect Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $3.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.81 billion. Carvana reported sales of $2.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carvana will report full-year sales of $16.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.83 billion to $18.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $21.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.90 billion to $23.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Carvana from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $222.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

CVNA stock opened at $105.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.30. Carvana has a twelve month low of $97.05 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11.

In other news, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Carvana by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,812 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Carvana by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,226,000 after buying an additional 50,682 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,403,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,883,000 after buying an additional 171,811 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,314,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

