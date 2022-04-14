Analysts Expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.34 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) will post sales of $51.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $51.70 million. Great Southern Bancorp reported sales of $53.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full year sales of $209.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $207.76 million to $212.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $220.15 million, with estimates ranging from $217.10 million to $223.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $53.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GSBC shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ GSBC opened at $57.73 on Thursday. Great Southern Bancorp has a one year low of $49.53 and a one year high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $744.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.30 and its 200-day moving average is $58.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

In other news, Director Julie A. Brown sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $286,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Maples sold 613 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $37,533.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,363 shares of company stock worth $383,326 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 313.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,144 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 153,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 9,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

