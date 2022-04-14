Analysts Expect Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Nikola’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Nikola reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nikola will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($0.92). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.75). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nikola.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.23. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NKLA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nikola in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.72.

Nikola stock opened at $8.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Nikola has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $19.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80.

In other Nikola news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 50,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $500,226.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKLA. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 52.4% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the third quarter worth $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 37.5% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 22.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

