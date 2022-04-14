Analysts Expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $157.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) will post $157.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tilray’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150.60 million and the highest is $165.68 million. Tilray posted sales of $142.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilray will report full-year sales of $643.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $625.70 million to $704.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $722.81 million, with estimates ranging from $658.80 million to $860.69 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tilray.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.64 million. Tilray had a net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TLRY. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Tilray from $6.90 to $8.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tilray has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tilray by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 6.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 115,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 11.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 48.6% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TLRY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.42. 18,636,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,747,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.18. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.04.

About Tilray (Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilray (TLRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.