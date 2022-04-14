Analysts Expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) will post $2.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.15 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $8.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $9.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS.

VRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.95.

In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.30, for a total transaction of $560,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $119,889.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,834 shares of company stock valued at $8,388,862 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,944,931 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,258,308,000 after purchasing an additional 397,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,713,579,000 after buying an additional 33,499 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,520,855 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,530,003,000 after buying an additional 478,553 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,293,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,220 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $954,276,000 after acquiring an additional 53,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $290.93 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $291.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.48 and a 200 day moving average of $218.73.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

