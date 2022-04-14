Analysts Expect Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $231.33 Million

Equities analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $231.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $224.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $237.68 million. Virtus Investment Partners posted sales of $187.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will report full-year sales of $885.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $871.63 million to $899.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $905.40 million, with estimates ranging from $849.42 million to $961.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Virtus Investment Partners.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 36.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRTS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $393.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, Director W Howard Morris bought 435 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $231.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 453.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter worth $204,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $207.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.38. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52-week low of $197.24 and a 52-week high of $338.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.03%.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

