Analysts Expect Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.57 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.57 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.67 billion. Xcel Energy reported sales of $3.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year sales of $13.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.29 billion to $13.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $14.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.57 billion to $14.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI raised Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $74.37 on Thursday. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $75.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.25. The firm has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

