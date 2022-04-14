Analysts’ New Coverage for April, 13th (AMWL, DLO, ENPH, ESTE, GDDY, HCAT, HIMS, KRP, NXGN, PAGS)

Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, April 13th:

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL). Guggenheim issued a buy rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Stephens started coverage on shares of. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock.

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY). The firm issued a buy rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock.

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT). Guggenheim issued a buy rating on the stock.

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stephens started coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP). Stephens issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR). Guggenheim issued a buy rating on the stock.

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG). Stephens issued an overweight rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock.

Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Stephens started coverage on shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA). DA Davidson issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX). Benchmark Co. issued a hold rating on the stock.

