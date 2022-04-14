Analysts Offer Predictions for The Bank of New York Mellon Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.73.

NYSE BK opened at $48.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.54. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $45.80 and a one year high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

